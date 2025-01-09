Brock Nelson News: Ends lengthy goal drought

Nelson scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Nelson had been limited to four assists during a 17-game goal drought. He picked up a helper on an Anders Lee goal in the first period before putting his slump to rest with a second-period tally of his own. Despite his recent struggles, Nelson has actually moved up in the lineup to the top line between Lee and Mathew Barzal. For the season, Nelson is at 11 goals, 23 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 41 appearances. A large part of his struggles can be blamed on the Islanders' abysmal power-play performance -- they're converting at just 10.9 percent this season, and Nelson has just one power-play point after registering at least 14 in each of the last three campaigns.