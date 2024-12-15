Brock Nelson News: Notches apple in loss

Nelson produced an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nelson picked up the primary assist on Noah Dobson's fourth goal of the season early in the third period. Nelson's banked an assist in three consecutive games, but he's mired in a nine-game goal drought. The left-shot center has struggled on the man advantage as well -- he has just one power-play goal this season after potting nine in 2023-24. The Minnesota native is up 10 goals and 20 points while averaging 19:18 of ice time through 32 games. Nelson will look to extend his point streak to four games Tuesday against the Hurricanes.