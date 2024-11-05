Cale Makar Injury: Tweaks something in Tuesday's game

Makar (undisclosed) tweaked something during the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Head coach Jared Bednar did not have an update on Makar's status after the game. The defenseman left originally in the second period, then took one shift in the third before ultimately exiting the contest. His potential absence looms large for the Avalanche -- Makar has yet to be held off the scoresheet with five goals and 18 helpers through 13 contests this season after posting two assists prior to his exit Tuesday. If he can't play Thursday in Winnipeg, Oliver Kylington or John Ludvig would draw into the lineup.