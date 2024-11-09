Cale Makar News: Finds twine shorthanded

Makar scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Makar was able to avoid missing time when he suited up Thursday after being a game-time decision following an undisclosed injury Tuesday versus the Kraken. The defenseman's 13-game point streak to open the year snapped in a 1-0 loss to the Jets on Thursday, but he was right back on the scoresheet Saturday with his first shorthanded point of the season. The defenseman has six goals, 24 points, 44 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating over 15 appearances. He's earned 12 of his points on the power play and continues to be dynamic in all situations while also leading all NHL blueliners in points -- Josh Morrissey (16) is a distant second.