Cale Makar News: Racks up three points in win

Makar scored a power-play goal on seven shots, dished two assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Makar opened the scoring at 10:05 of the first period and helped out on two of Joel Kiviranta's three tallies in the game. This was Makar's third multi-point effort in a row and his third three-point performance this season. The superstar defenseman has two goals and seven assists during a five-game point streak. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 34 helpers, 19 power-play points, 114 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-7 rating through 36 appearances.