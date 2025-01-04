Cam Atkinson News: Still in part-time role

Atkinson played for the fifth time in six games in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Short-term injuries to forwards have afforded Atkinson a little more playing time, but the Lightning are currently healthy up front. Atkinson played with Gage Goncalves sitting out, but it's possible this was a decision by head coach Jon Cooper to get a player some rest in the first half of a back-to-back. Atkinson has played in 22 of 36 contests this season, racking up a meager five points with 26 shots on net and a minus-4 rating while often featuring in a fourth-line role.