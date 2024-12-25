Casey Cizikas News: In midst of long scoring drought

Cizikas has not recorded a point in 23 straight games after being held scoreless in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Sabres.

Cizikas' value typically doesn't come from offense, but this is a long drought for any player. In that span, the bottom-six forward has 51 hits and a minus-8 rating. Cizikas has been a key part of the Islanders' fourth line for years, but with just two points to go with 77 hits, 28 shots on net and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances, he's tracking toward one of the worst seasons of his career.