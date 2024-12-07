Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle News: Notches helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Coyle recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Coyle hadn't recorded an assist since Nov. 7 versus the Flames, though he had five goals over 13 games between helpers. The 32-year-old center set up the second of Trent Frederic's tallies in this contest. Coyle is now at nine points, 42 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances. He remains in a third-line role and will need to find more consistency to have any chance of moving up the lineup.

