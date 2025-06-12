Chris Kreider Injury: Headed for West Coast

Kreider (hand) was traded to the Ducks from the Rangers on Wednesday along with a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round selection, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Kreider previously had Anaheim on his limited no-trade list, so the veteran forward needed to waive his clause in order to approve the move. Injuries limited the Massachusetts native to just 68 regular-season games this year, which saw him match his career-low point total of 30, previously set during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. If Kreider can put his injury woes behind him, he should be capable of getting back over the 30-goals and 60-point thresholds and figures to be a lock for the Ducks' top six and No. 1 power-play unit.