Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Dvorak registered 12 goals, 33 points, 104 shots on net and 74 hits across 82 regular-season games with Montreal in 2024-25. The 29-year-old forward could occupy a bottom-six role with the Flyers in the 2024-25 campaign.