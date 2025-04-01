NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Welcome to the start of April! It won't be long now until we're in the playoffs, but we have a little over two weeks worth of regular season games left before that, including tonight, with 10 matches on the docket. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville and Calgary each played Monday, so those squads might be fighting through some fatigue tonight. Washington and Florida are rested but scheduled to play Wednesday, which might influence those teams' lineup decisions tonight.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at LAK ($7,900): Hellebuyck has won his last four starts while saving 95 of 101 shots (.941 save percentage). That's pushed him up to a dominant 43-10-3 record with a 2.01 GAA and .925 save percentage through 57 appearances in 2024-25. If he wins again tonight against the Kings, who rank 18th in goals per game with 2.93, Hellebuyck will match his single-season record for victories.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at NYI ($7,800): Vasilevskiy got a breather Saturday, but he'll probably be back in net tonight. The netminder is red hot, winning five of his past six outings while stopping 118 of 126 shots (.937 save percentage). He's also having a fantastic campaign overall with a 35-19-3 record, 2.18 GAA and .921 save percentage in 57 appearances.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. DET ($7,700): Ever since backstopping Team Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off, Binnington has played like an elite goaltender. He has a 10-2-0 record, 2.09 GAA and .917 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Blues since the tournament. Meanwhile, Detroit has struggled, going 4-11-0 while averaging just 2.60 goals per game over its past 15 games.

VALUE PLAYS

Brendan Gallagher, MON vs. FLA ($4,900): Gallagher tends to be more of a secondary scorer, but lately, he's been acting like one of the Canadiens' main offensive weapons. The 32-year-old has supplied five goals and eight points through his past seven games, which has been giving him great value relative to his price.

Christian Dvorak, MON vs. FLA ($4,700): Dvorak plays alongside Gallagher, so taking both of them kind of gives you a discount Forward Line Stack. Like his linemate, the 29-year-old Dvorak is hot with four goals and nine points across his past eight outings. He's also on a three-game scoring streak in which he's collected a goal and two assists.

Reilly Smith, VGK vs. EDM ($4,400): Smith has chipped in a goal and three points across his past four outings. The 34-year-old doesn't produce at the same level as he did during his first stint with the Golden Knights, but he still has some strong patches of offensive production, like the one he's going through now.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Islanders

Brayden Point (C - $7,800), Nikita Kucherov (W - $9,200), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,700)

Kucherov is on an eight-game scoring streak in which he's provided five goals and 12 assists, and he's been especially good over his past three games, providing an eye-popping 11 points (three goals) over that span. He's up to 33 goals and 109 points in 69 appearances, putting him within striking distance of Nathan MacKinnon (110 points, 75 games) in the fight for the Art Ross Trophy.

Guentzel has been a terrific forward for Kucherov to play off this campaign. The 30-year-old has 37 goals and 72 points in 72 outings, and he's done great recently with four goals and eight points over his past five appearances. Point provides this unit with a third major scoring threat. He's up to 38 goals and 75 points in 68 outings, including six goals across his past five appearances.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Jack Eichel (C - $8,700), Mark Stone (W - $7,100), Ivan Barbashev (W - $5,500)

Eichel is on a six-game scoring streak in which he's collected a stunning six goals and 13 points, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once over his past 15 appearances (eight goals, 24 points). He's enjoying the best campaign of his career with 93 points (27 goals) in 72 appearances.

Stone has missed time due to injury, but he's certainly been effective when healthy, supplying 19 goals and 66 points in 59 outings, including two goals and eight points in his past five games. Barbashev rounds out this unit with 20 goals and 47 points in 62 outings. He's not as big of an offensive threat as his linemates, but his low price point makes him a solid option to offset some of your more expensive picks.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($6,600): Bouchard has been a steady option for a while now, collecting five goals and 21 points over his past 23 games. That's pushed him up to 13 goals and 58 points in 73 outings in 2024-25. He's also a great source of shots, ranking fourth among blueliners with 210, which gives him an extra stream of steady value.

Victor Hedman, TBL at NYI ($6,300): Hedman is having a great campaign with 13 goals and 59 points in 70 appearances, but he's been particularly dominant over his past two games, contributing a goal and five points in that span. His next point will mark the third time he's hit the 60-point mark over the past four seasons.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. FLA ($5,500): Hutson has five goals and 59 points in 73 outings, which is a stunning level of production for a rookie defenseman. He's showing no signs of slowing either, collecting six assists over his past four appearances, including three helpers against Florida on Sunday.

