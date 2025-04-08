NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have a little more than a week left of regular-season action, and this is one of the busiest nights remaining with 10 games scheduled. There are a lot of great options available to us, so I'll help narrow things down with my FanDuel lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Seattle is playing in the second half of a back-to-back tonight, and they consequently might run into problems due to fatigue. Some teams are able to overcome that issue, but the Kraken are 0-11-0 while recording just 1.36 goals per game as well as a staggering 3.82 goals allowed per game in instances when they played on no rest this campaign. In other words, it's probably safest to avoid Seattle on Tuesday.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, NJD vs. BOS ($8,300): Markstrom has had a roller coaster of a season, and he's currently on an upswing, winning his past four games while saving 97 of 104 shots (.933 save percentage). That gives him a 26-14-6 record, 2.43 GAA and .903 save percentage through 47 appearances in 2024-25. Boston is in a freefall, posting a 4-16-3 record dating back to Feb. 5.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at NAS ($7,100): The Islanders almost certainly won't make the playoffs, but Sorokin is attempting to at least make New York end on a high note. He's won his past two starts while stopping 55 of 57 shots (.965 save percentage), improving to 29-23-6 with a 2.73 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 58 outings overall. The Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.48, so they're a favorable opponent.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. SEA ($6,900): As noted above, Seattle tends to perform very poorly in the second half of a back-to-back, so Vejmelka might be a great discount grab tonight. It helps that he's done well recently, posting a 3-1-1 record, 1.78 GAA and .939 save percentage over his past five outings. He's now 24-21-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 54 games this season.

VALUE PLAYS

Christian Dvorak, MON vs. DET ($4,800): Montreal has surged to all but secure the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and Dvorak has been part of that recent success. Although he has a modest 31 points (11 goals) in 77 outings this campaign, he's collected five goals and 11 points over his past 12 appearances.

Nils Hoglander, VAN at DAL ($4,200): Hoglander scored a goal Sunday in his return from a six-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He collected a goal and six points in his six games before the injury, so he's picking up where he left off. It helps that he's serving in a top-six role down the stretch, logging 16:20 of ice time in his most recent appearance, in contrast to his season average of 11:56.

Ville Koivunen, PIT vs. CHI ($4,100): Mathematically out of the playoff race, the Penguins are giving the 21-year-old Koivunen a chance to show what he can do. He's averaged 18:12 of ice time, including 2:13 with the man advantage over his first four outings. Koivunen has logged two assists over that span, including a power-play helper versus Chicago on Sunday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him produce against them again, given his role and Chicago's struggles in its own end (30th in goals allowed per game with 3.57.)

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canadiens vs. Red Wings

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,600), Cole Caufield (W - $6,900), Juraj Slafkovsky (W - $6,000)

I've already mentioned Dvorak, but if you want to dive deeper into the Canadiens, he's not the only hot player in Montreal. Suzuki is on a five-game scoring streak in which he's collected five goals and 10 points, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once over his past 11 appearances.

Suzuki has been one of the league's top forwards recently, which makes him the selling point of this unit, but his linemates are worthy of consideration too. Caufield has set new career highs this campaign with 36 goals and 66 points in 77 outings, including two goals and three points over his past four appearances. Meanwhile, Slafkovsky is two points shy of reaching his career high of 50 points -- he has 17 goals and 31 assists across 74 outings.

You could also consider subbing out Slafkovsky for Patrik Laine (W - $5,700). Laine's been effective against Detroit this campaign, providing two goals and an assist over three outings. The 26-year-old Laine is projected to play alongside Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky on the first power-play unit.

Stars vs. Canucks

Matt Duchene (C - $7,200), Mason Marchment (W - $6,500), Mikael Granlund (W - $6,100)

Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million contract for the 2023-24 campaign and went on to contribute 25 goals and 65 points across 80 regular-season games. Somehow, he agreed to another $3 million contract with Dallas after that, and the 34-year-old has gone on to provide even better value this season, collecting 29 goals and 79 points across 77 outings. He's enjoying a six-game scoring streak in which he's supplied two goals and eight points.

Marchment is on a roll, too, recording two goals and eight points over his past six appearances, bringing him up to 20 goals and 45 points through 59 outings this season. By contrast, Granlund isn't hot, but he's had a good campaign in 2024-25 with 21 goals and 63 points in 78 games between San Jose and Dallas.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. VGK ($7,200): Makar won the Norris Trophy in 2022 and has been a finalist on three other occasions, and yet even by his high standards, the 2024-25 campaign ranks as his best offensively. He's reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his career and has set a new personal best in points with 91. The 26-year-old is showing no signs of slowing either, supplying three goals and seven points over his past four outings.

Lane Hutson, MON vs. DET ($6,200): Hutson's rookie campaign has been a truly special one. His 64 points (six goals) through 77 appearances is tied with Chris Chelios (1984-85) for the sixth most ever by a rookie blueliner. He's also just behind Ray Bourque (65 points) and Phil Housley (66) on that list. Hutson has a great chance of climbing further up the list after contributing a goal and 10 points across his past seven games.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at BUF ($5,500): Gostisbehere has been a steady contributor recently, collecting nine assists over his past nine appearances. He's up to 44 points (seven goals) this season, which makes this the fourth straight campaign in which he's hit the 40-point mark.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.