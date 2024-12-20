Cole Caufield News: Draws power-play assist

Caufield logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Caufield's numbers are evening out a bit -- after being almost nothing but goals early on, he's now racked up five helpers over the last five games without scoring in that span. His latest assist was on a Patrik Laine tally in the third period Friday. Caufield has been excellent overall with 17 goals, 13 assists, 87 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating through 32 appearances, and 10 of his 30 points have come on the power play. He should have no trouble staying in a top-line role.