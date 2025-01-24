Cole Perfetti News: Earns first career hat trick

Perfetti scored three times, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Perfetti opened the scoring with a power-play tally in the first period, then added an even-strength goal and an empty-netter in the third. The 23-year-old had been limited to just two assists over his previous 14 contests, so he was arguably overdue to bend the twine. Perfetti is up to 10 goals, 28 points, 89 shots on net, 41 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 50 appearances this season.