Cole Perfetti News: Puts up helper

Perfetti logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Perfetti set up Nikita Chibrikov's first NHL tally late in the third period as the Jets ran up the score. The helper ended a five-game slump for Perfetti. The 22-year-old winger is at 18 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests, but he appears to be struggling a bit with the Jets missing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) from the second line. The good news is Perfetti's role appears stable, so he's in a good spot to turn things around.