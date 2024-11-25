Cole Perfetti News: Puts up helper in win

Perfetti managed an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Perfetti is coming out of a slumberous stretch on offense -- he's been held without a goal in 10 straight games, but he's now picked up an assist in two of the last three contests. The 22-year-old hasn't lost his spot on the second line during the slump, but his ice time remains fairly limited compared to other members of the Jets' top six. Perfetti is at four goals, 11 assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 22 outings in 2024-25.