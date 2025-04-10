Colin Miller News: Back at practice

Miller (illness) was on the ice at Thursday's game-day skate and projects to be a healthy scratch versus the Stars, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

With Neal Pionk (lower body) looking ready to return to action, Miller once again finds himself as the odd man out on the blue line. Deadline acquisition Luke Schenn seems to have positioned himself ahead of Miller on the depth chart, which could force Miller to play on his offside if he wants to get back into the lineup.