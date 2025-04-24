Fantasy Hockey
Colin Miller News: Draws in, earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Miller notched a power-play assist, five hits and two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Miller is not in the Jets' usual plans on defense, but he appears to be the next man up when another blueliner is unavailable. That happened Thursday with Dylan DeMelo (illness) being a late scratch. Miller had 15 points, 68 shots on net, 84 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 60 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, mainly in a bottom-four role.

