Colin Miller News: Snaps slump with assist
Miller notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.
The helper put an end to Miller's longest dry spell of the season (five games). The 32-year-old has been productive for a third-pairing defenseman, earning seven points over 17 contests. He's added 22 shots on net, 26 hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-8 rating while averaging 13:27 of ice time. While his role is limited, Miller has decent category coverage to help fantasy managers in deep formats.
