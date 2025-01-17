Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko News: Goal streak at three games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 11:14am

Parayko scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Parayko's goal at 13:53 of the first period ended up being the game-winner. This was his third consecutive appearance with a goal, and the defenseman has scored five times while adding five assists across his last 11 outings. For the season, Parayko has 10 tallies and 26 points in 46 contests, identically matching his offensive output from 82 games in 2023-24. He's added 89 shots on net, 69 hits and 110 blocked shots in 2024-25 to provide well-rounded production.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now