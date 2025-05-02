Best NHL Bets Today: Jets at Blues Game 6 Predictions, Picks and Odds

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League playoffs have just a single game on tap for Friday night, as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets look to dismiss the St. Louis Blues from the postseason in Game 6 of their best-of-7 first-round series. Puck drop from Enterprise Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT/truTV/Max. We'll focus not only on the line and total, but we'll make some prop picks, as well. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Friday, May 2

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page.

Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues: Game 6 Preview

It has been far from easy, but the Winnipeg Jets are now just one victory away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs. The St. Louis Blues have their backs against the wall, but they get the Jets on home ice in Game 6, trying to force a decisive Game 7 back in The 'Peg on Sunday.

So far in this series, home-ice advantage has mattered. The Blues picked up a 5-3 win at Canada Life Centre in Game 5 back in Winnipeg after a disastrous two-game skid at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

In Game 3, Connor Hellebuyck, the odds-on favorite for the 2024-25 Vezina Trophy, was dinged for six goals on just 25 shots. He was removed midway through the third period in favor of Eric Comrie. Hellebuyck got the nod in Game 4, but the Michigander was equally ineffective, kicking aside just 13 of 18 shots before Comrie was summoned for a second straight game, and Hellebuyck was handed a ball cap and dry erase board.

As expected, though, with a change of venue came a change in result. The Jets were back home in front of their boisterous "whiteout", and the fans spurred the Jets on to a 5-3 victory. Hellebuyck wasn't terribly crisp, allowing three goals on 19 shots, but he was much more locked in than in the two previous games in The Lou.

Kyle Connor looked like his regular-season self, going for a goal and three points with a plus-3 rating, while Mason Appleton made like his name, collecting three apples. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter each had a goal and an assist, giving Winnipeg four players with multi-point performances.

Often overlooked are the non-glorious stats. The Blues dished out 40 hits, and the Jets had 44 in Game 5. The Jets also won just 43.1% of their faceoffs, which is a recipe for disaster heading back to St. Louis, especially in the defensive zone. The Blues blocked 18 shots, to just 14 for the home side. Neal Pionk paid the price three times, leading the way among the Winnipeg rearguards, while Gabriel Vilardi stepped in front of four shots while recording a hit and going 4-for-7 at the faceoff dot.

For the Blues, Nathan Walker had two goals and a plus-2 rating while delivering seven hits. St. Louis was obviously instructed to try and intimidate the Jets, as 11 of the 12 Blues forwards had at least two hits, with Jordan Kyrou the lone exception with zero. Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 25 shots in the loss.

Binner won't have to contend with Mark Scheifele in Game 6, as he will not travel to the Gateway City due to a suspected upper-body injury. He was injured in a collision with Brayden Schenn in the first period, and he did not return for the second or third periods.

Let's back the Blues on the home side, as Hellebuyck looked awful in his previous two games in the crease at Enterprise Center. However, we'll also roll with the Under this time around, as the Blues are in desperation mode, and likely to play a little closer to the vest. With its season on the line, St. Louis can't risk taking chances, at least early on, allowing Winnipeg odd-man rushes the other way. Playing the alternate line is even safer.

As far as player props are concerned, call me crazy, but Kyle Connor at plus-money for Under 2.5 Shots on Goal (SOG) looks good. He is a sniper, and he has a goal in four of the first five games in this series. But, he has two or fewer SOG in four consecutive outings, too.

And, we managed Pionk's three blocked shots last time out in Winnipeg. He is plus-money to simply get to two blocks. That's a good value play, too.

The Blues are likely to fire a lot of rubber at Hellebuyck, especially with their season on the line, particularly in the third period if desperation sets in and they're down. As long as Hellebuyck isn't pulled like Games 3 and 4, Over on saves is a strong play.

For the home side, Colton Parayko looks to extend his point streak to four games, and if St. Louis is to stave off elimination, he could be a key part of the offense from the blue line. He has a goal and four points with a plus-5 rating in the past three games. At plus-money for a single point, he is worth a roll of the dice.

Blues ML (-110 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-275 at Bet365 Sportsbook - Alt. Line * - do not play solo)

Kyle Connor - Under 2.5 (+128 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Neal Pionk - Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (+115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Connor Hellebuyck - Over 22.5 Saves (+105 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Colton Parayko - Over 0.5 Points - (+165 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Today

6-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+5000 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Blues ML (-110) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-275) - Blues vs. Jets - Alternate Line *

Colton Parayko - Over 0.5 Points (+165)

Neal Pionk - Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (+115)

Connor Hellebuyck - Over 22.5 Saves (+105)

Kyle Connor - Under 2.5 Shots on Goal (+128)

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1400 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Blues ML (-110) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-275) - Blues vs. Jets - Alternate Line *

Colton Parayko - Over 0.5 Points (+165)

Neal Pionk - Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (+115)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+160 at Bet365 Sportsbook)