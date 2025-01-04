Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko News: Milestone game and career pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 10:16pm

Parayko scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Columbus.

It was Parayko's 700th NHL game, all with St. Louis. He's the third defenseman and eighth player to appear in as many games with the Blues. Parayko's average ice time is at an all-time high this season (24:32), and the defender is thriving as a minute muncher. He has two goals and five assists in his last six games, and his seven goals and 16 points in 41 appearances this season put him on pace for career highs in goals, assists and points. He'll also give you about 1.5 hits and almost 2.5 blocks per game, so Parayko is a solid play in deep leagues, as long as his lack of power-play production (no points) doesn't hurt.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
