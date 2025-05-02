Colton Parayko News: Puts up helper in Game 6

Parayko notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 6.

Parayko is hot on offense with a goal and four assists over the last four games. He was held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of the postseason, but it didn't take him long to rediscover his regular-season scoring touch. The blueliner has added 13 shots on net, seven hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing in his usual spot on the top pairing.