Colton Parayko News: Scores again Tuesday

Parayko netted a goal on four shots and added one hit, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a team-high 25:35 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Parayko potted his ninth goal of the season to open the scoring just under a minute into Tuesday's contest. This was his second straight game with a goal, and through six outings in January, Parayko has registered three markers, one helper and a plus-3 rating. The right-shot blueliner is up to nine tallies and 25 points while averaging 24:26 of ice time in 2024-25. Parayko is on pace to set new career highs in goals and points in his 10th NHL campaign.