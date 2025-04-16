Fantasy Hockey
Colton Sissons Injury: Can't return before season's end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Sissons (lower body) won't suit up Wednesday versus the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sissons was labeled week-to-week at the end of March and was unable to play in any of the last nine games of the season. He concludes 2024-25 with 21 points, 80 shots on net, 100 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating, his lowest scoring total in four years. Sissons will be in a contract year in 2025-26.

