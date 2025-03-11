NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has 11 games scheduled, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. EDT window, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. and four getting underway in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (at Pittsburgh), Florida (at Boston), Washington (at Anaheim), Colorado (at Minnesota) and Winnipeg (vs. NY Rangers) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Golden Knights-Penguins, Capitals-Ducks and Predators-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Blue Jackets-Devils and Avalanche-Wild contests anticipate 6.0 goals, and the rest of the games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck WPG vs. NYR ($7,900): Hellebuyck has a 3-2-1 record in his last six outings but has held the opposition to one goal in four games during that stretch. He stopped 33 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Nov. 12 and has been outstanding on home ice this season. Hellebuyck enters Tuesday's action with a record of 20-3-3, a 1.80 GAA, a .932 save percentage and five shutouts at Canada Life Centre in 2024-25.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at CAR ($7,600): Vasilevskiy has won nine of his last 11 outings, stopping 301 of 324 shots. He has a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and a .942 save percentage in two appearances versus Carolina this season. Vasilevskiy has emerged victorious in 15 of his 23 starts against the Hurricanes.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Macklin Celebrini, SJS vs. NSH ($6,800): Celebrini has accounted for five goals and 13 points in his last 13 appearances. He has 50 shots and eight power-play points (two goals, six assists) during that span. Celebrini has two goals on 11 shots and one helper in two games versus Nashville this season.

Nico Hischier, NJD vs. CBJ ($6,400): Hischier has produced four goals and 10 points in his past 10 outings. He has 19 shots and six points (two goals, four assists) on the man advantage across that time. Hischier has five goals and four helpers in his last nine contests versus Columbus.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, TBL at CAR ($2,500): Bjorkstrand has one goal and four shots in two games with the Lightning since being acquired from Seattle. During Monday's practice, he skated on the second line and top power-play unit, giving him plenty of bang for the buck potential heading into Tuesday's slate.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Penguins

Tomas Hertl (C - $7,100), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $6,500), Brandon Saad (W - $4,700)

Hertl has compiled seven goals and 11 points in eight games going into Tuesday's action. He has three tallies on the power play and 16 shots across that stretch. Hertl has four goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. Dorofeyev has one goal, 17 shots and two assists (one on the man advantage) in his last five outings. Saad has collected two goals on nine shots and one helper in a three-game point spree.

Vegas' second line has plenty of offensive upside and affordable cap hits, making the trio a solid stack option for Tuesday night. Pittsburgh has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.59) and the fifth-most shots per game (30.1) in 2024-25.

Predators at Sharks

Filip Forsberg (W - $8,800), Colton Sissons (C - $4,100), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,000)

Forsberg has two goals, 10 shots and one assist in three games heading into Tuesday's slate. Sissons has filled the stat sheet with one goal, five shots, four helpers and six blocks in his last five matches. Marchessault has contributed one goal, four shots and two assists during his three-game point streak.

Nashville's second line has four goals and 11 points in two games versus the Sharks this season. San Jose has allowed the most goals per game (3.71) and the third-most shots per game (31.9) this campaign.

DEFENESMEN

Seth Jones, FLA vs. BOS ($4,500): Jones hasn't reached the scoresheet through three games with the Panthers while posting six shots and four blocks. However, his role with the team will increase after Aaron Ekblad received a 20-game suspension. Jones will probably see time on the first power-play unit.

Lane Hutson, MTL at VAN ($4,400): Hutson's six-game point ended in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Calgary. He has collected one goal, seven assists, six shots and nine blocks in his last seven outings. In that period, Hutson has picked up one goal and three helpers with the man advantage. He had one goal, two power-play assists and three shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Jan. 6.

