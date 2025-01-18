Colton Sissons News: Nets goal in Saturday's win

Sissons scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

Sissons has three goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The forward tied the game at 1-1 in the first period of Saturday's contest. Sissons struggled for most of the first half of 2024-25, and while he's turned things around recently, he remains in a fourth-line role that could inhibit his contributions. For the season, he's at five goals, 10 points, 45 shots on net, 60 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 44 appearances.