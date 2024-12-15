Colton Sissons News: Slumping again

Sissons was held off the scoresheet for the 15th straight game in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Sissons isn't known for his offense, but he's having a terrible year on a team that has seen plenty of that in 2024-25. The 31-year-old has just two goals with 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 30 appearances. Sissons had reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two seasons, but a fourth-line role on a low-scoring team makes him a non-factor in fantasy now.