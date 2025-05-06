Connor Brown News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Brown scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Brown tallied an insurance goal with 1:46 left in the contest. With four goals and two assists over seven playoff outings, Brown has played his role well in a middle-six capacity. In addition to his depth scoring, he's supplied 13 shots on net, five hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Brown won't contribute on offense every game, but he's a decent option in DFS as a value pick.