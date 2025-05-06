NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The second round kicked off Monday with Toronto's 5-4 victory over Florida, and it'll continue today with the start of two more series. Washington will host Carolina, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT, followed by Edmonton playing in Vegas, starting at 9:30. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations to go with tonight's action.

SLATE PREVIEW

Unsurprisingly, there aren't any heavy favorites when you get this deep into the playoffs, but Carolina has -137 moneyline odds, per FanDuel, while Vegas is -132. Carolina-Washington is projected to be the lower-scoring game with an over/under of 5.5, while Edmonton-Vegas' over/under is 6.5.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, WAS vs. CAR ($7,600): Carolina might be seen as the favorite on FanDuel, but I believe the Capitals will successfully defend their home ice. Washington was 26-9-6 at home during the regular season while Carolina left something to be desired with its 16-21-4 road record. Thompson is coming off a strong series in which he posted a 4-1 record, 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in five outings against Montreal. He was 31-6-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage in the regular season.

VALUE PLAYS

Anthony Beauvillier, WAS vs. CAR ($4,600): Beauvillier stood out in the first round with a goal and five points across five appearances. It helps that he has some playoff experience -- Beauvillier has 17 goals and 36 points in 60 career playoff outings.

Connor Brown, EDM at VGK ($4,300): Brown isn't a reliable secondary scorer, but on occasion, he has a big game. That's led to him collecting three goals and five points across his past four outings. He's still a risky pick, but his low cost makes him an interesting play.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $8,200), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,300), Corey Perry (W - $4,400)

McDavid and Draisaitl are projected to play on the same line, which is a scary combo. McDavid had two goals and 11 points across six appearances in Edmonton's first-round series against Los Angeles while Draisaitl was similarly effective with three goals and 10 points over the same six-game stretch.

Perry isn't nearly as effective, but he chipped in a bit during the first round with two goals and three points in six outings. With him set to play alongside two superstars, Perry might provide some great value tonight.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, WAS vs. CAR ($5,500): Chychrun will begin the second round riding a three-game scoring streak (two goals, one assist). He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 47 points across 74 outings with Washington.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. EDM ($5,400): Theodore has supplied two goals and three points across his past three appearances. He was fantastic when healthy during the regular season, contributing seven goals and 57 points over 67 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.