Connor Hellebuyck News: Secures fourth straight win

Hellebuyck made 27 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

An Elias Lindholm shorthanded tally just 11 seconds into the third period tied things up at 2-2, but Hellebuyck buckled down from there and watched his offense blow the game wide open. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has won four straight starts and eight of his last nine, posting a stellar 1.67 GAA and .932 save percentage over that stretch, and Hellebuyck ranks first in the NHL in GAA (2.00), save percentage (.927) and shutouts (six) while building a commanding lead with 32 wins, which is seven more than Jake Oettinger, who ranks second in wins.