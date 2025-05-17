NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

At a certain point, the NHL playoffs become a series of days with a single game. We're only in the second round, but we're already there. Game 6 between the Stars and Jets begins at 8 p.m. EDT. For your lineup, you have a $60,000 salary cap for six players. One is your MVP. He will have an elevated salary, but will also net you 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I found the most intriguing.

MVP

Mikael Granlund, DAL vs. WPG ($13,200): By making Granlund my MVP, I was able to build a balanced lineup. You may have heard Connor Hellebuyck has had some issues during the playoffs, particularly on the road. He's looked like the one who's won multiple Vezinas at home with a 1.73 GAA and .916 save percentage, yet has struggled away by producing a 5.84/.793 line. Granlund had two assists in Game 3, and followed that up with a hat-trick. I'm willing to make him my MVP to see if he can register another multipoint effort at home.

UTILITY

Mark Scheifele, WPG at DAL ($11,600): Scheifele and Kyle Connor make a remarkable one-two punch for the Jets. Scheifele played well during the first round with six points in essentially only four games before getting injured. After missing the last two versus the Blues, he returned to face the Stars and has looked like the player who managed 87 points on the season with two goals and two assists alongside 15 shots.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. WPG ($10,000): While you don't need a defenseman for your single-game DFS lineups, Harley is well worth it with nine postseason points so far. On top of that, he's directed 21 shots on net with 27 blocks. Harley picked up three points from the Stars' two home matchups this series, where Hellebuyck - as noted - hasn't fared well.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. WPG ($9,200): With Robertson, I'm betting more on track record. He hasn't looked like himself since returning from an injury that cost him the entire opening round. If Robertson can get back into form, he'll be primed to be one of the four-best offensive players in this matchup as he managed at least 29 goals and 79 points the last four seasons. Robertson also found the back of the net 35 times this year, so it's worth including him at this salary.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. WPG ($8,600): Duchene had 82 points this season. He hasn't been that type of performer during the playoffs, yet he's recorded five points from his last eight games. Duchene also skates on Dallas's top power play. The Jets were just above average in penalty-kill percentage, which has also been the case in the playoffs.

Cole Perfetti, WPG at DAL ($7,400): Leaning in the direction of the Stars at home worked for me, but I wanted to get at least one more Jet in the mix. Perfetti looked solid in the first round with five points and 18 shots, though hasn't been as good since. Game 5 was his best effort yet as he picked up an assist and four shots. And that version of Perfetti would provide bang for your buck.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.