Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Big part of comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

McDavid's 20th goal of the season tied the game in the second period, erasing a three-goal deficit. He then set up Evan Bouchard's tally in the third that completed the Oilers' comeback. McDavid has five goals and five assists over his last six outings, a span that includes three multi-point efforts. The superstar center is up to 64 points, 129 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-13 rating through 42 appearances.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now