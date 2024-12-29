Conor Garland News: Pots goal in overtime loss
Garland scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Garland has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games for the first time in December. The winger tallied a go-ahead goal in the second period. For the season, the 28-year-old has produced nine goals, 19 assists, 80 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances. He's likely to maintain a top-six role at least until Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) can return, though Garland has also found some success on the third line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now