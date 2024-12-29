Conor Garland News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Garland scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Garland has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games for the first time in December. The winger tallied a go-ahead goal in the second period. For the season, the 28-year-old has produced nine goals, 19 assists, 80 shots on net, 22 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances. He's likely to maintain a top-six role at least until Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) can return, though Garland has also found some success on the third line.