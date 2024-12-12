Conor Geekie News: Pots goal in big win

Geekie scored a goal on six shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Geekie has three points over four contests in December. The 20-year-old played on the second line at even strength in this contest, contributing one of four goals for the Lightning in the third period. His ice time still fluctuates a bit, as does his overall role, but he's been able to maintain a spot in the middle six. Geekie is up to five goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 44 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances.