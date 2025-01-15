Dan Vladar News: Held out of win column again

Vladar made 23 saves on 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis.

Vladar didn't have much of a chance on the Blues' game-winning goal, as Radek Faksa perfectly redirected Tyler Tucker's point shot into the top right corner of the net. Vladar is mired in a five-game losing streak -- his last win was Dec. 10 against Nashville. The 27-year-old has a 6-9-5 record, .889 save percentage and 3.03 GAA through 20 appearances in 2024-25. Dustin Wolf has firmly taken over as Calgary's No. 1 netminder after he and Vladar shared the workload for much of the early portion of the season.