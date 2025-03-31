Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Set to face Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 11:27am

Vladar was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now, indicating he will guard the road goal against the Avalanche on Monday.

Vladar has won his last two outings, stopping 38 of 42 shots. He has a 10-11-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the league with 3.34 goals per game in 2024-25.

