Daniil Miromanov News: Garners helper in win

Miromanov notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Miromanov has two points over his last three contests. His playing time is still limited in a third-pairing role, but he's been in the lineup for four straight contests, which suggests he's surpassed Braden Pachal in the hierarchy on the blue line. Miromanov is at nine points, 51 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 appearances.