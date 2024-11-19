NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, November 19

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, Nov. 19

The National Hockey League has seven games the slate for Tuesday evening, all of which can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+, with the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues game also available on hulu.

We're going to focus on the two New York vs. Canada games in the late-night slight, building a couple of two-leg parlays for those two contests. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

New York Islanders at Calgary Flames

The Islanders (7-7-4) make the fourth stop of a five-game road trip against the Flames (9-6-3), with a puck drop scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The results have been mixed for the Isles, as they kicked off the sojourn with a 4-3 OTL against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday while posting a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. On Saturday, they were tripped up 3-2 by the Seattle Kraken.

The Islanders hit the Under (5.5) in that game with the Kraken, but the Over is on a 6-1-1 run for New York, and five of those games have been decided by a single goal.

For the Flames, they're coming off a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators last time out Friday behind Dustin Wolf. He kicked aside all 29 shots he faced, while Daniil Miromanov was credited with the game-winning goal at 6:38 of the third period before Blake Coleman put a bow on the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Last season, the road team won both meetings, with the Islanders posting a 5-2 win Feb. 10, 2024. The Over hit in both games, too, with an average of 8.0 GPG in those outings. Calgary has won six of the past eight in the series since Feb. 20, 2019, and the Over is 5-1 in the past six meetings.

Based on the series trends, and those of the Islanders lately, we'll definitely go high on the total. We'll roll the dice on the home side, too, as short 'dogs.

Flames ML (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-118 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks

The Rangers (11-4-1) are making their second stop of a four-game road trip against the Oilers (9-5-3), with a puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

The Blueshirts blanked the Kraken on Sunday by a 2-0 score behind Jonathan Quick, as he turned back all 24 shots he faced. It was the second shutout win for the Rangers in the past four games, both on the road.

New York has won three of the past four games, while the Under is 3-1 in that span. On the road, New York is 6-1-0 overall this season, with the Over-Under splitting 3-3-1 in those contests.

For the Canucks, they're licking their wounds after a 5-3 loss against the Predators as the Over (6) cashed Sunday. To be fair, that was the second end of a back-to-back after Vancouver belted the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday behind Arturs Silovs. He is likely to get the nod Tuesday as a result.

The road team has won three in a row in this series while going 4-1 in the past five in the series. The Over has cashed in each of the past five meetings, too, with an average of 8.0 goals per game in the span.

As such, we'll definitely go high on the road, and we'll back Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers as small favorites.

Rangers ML (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg NHL Monster Parlay (+1089 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flames ML (-108) vs. Islanders

Over 5.5 (-118) - Flames vs. Islanders

Over 6.5 (-102) - Canucks vs. Rangers

Rangers ML (-115) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Moneyline Parlay (+260 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Flames ML (-108) vs. Islanders

Rangers ML (-115) at Canucks

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+265 at FanDuel Sportsbook)