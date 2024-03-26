NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 26

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Monday may have been a slight slate for the NHL, but Tuesday more than makes up for that. There are 12 NHL games schedule for the second day of the traditional work week, giving you a lot of DFS options to sort through. I've done some sorting myself, and here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. MON ($31): Georgiev has made 28 appearances at home, and also 28 appearances on the road. In his away outings, Georgiev has a 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage. At home, the Bulgarian goalie has a 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage. It would seem rostering Georgiev when Colorado is at home is the way to go, especially in a matchup like this. Montreal has averaged 2.71 goals and 27.9 shots on net per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. EDM ($31): I feel like, and an admittedly cursory look at the numbers reflects this to some degree, Hellebuyck has a tendency to start to slip down the stretch under his usual hefty workload. Track record or not, the American netminder has a 3.22 GAA and .902 save percentage over his last 13 games. The Oilers are in the top four in goals and shots on net per game, and are certainly one of the elite NHL offenses.

CENTER

Ryan O'Reilly, NAS vs. VGK ($19): O'Reilly's first season with Nashville has gone well, as he's potted 58 points in 71 games (including 23 with the extra man). The Golden Knights are the sole team on the second leg of a back-to-back Tuesday, and with Adin Hill banged up, Jiri Patera could be in net for them as well.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. CAR ($33): The loss of Jake Guentzel as his wing has not hindered Crosby much, but this matchup could definitely do that. Carolina is first in shots on net allowed per game, and is neck-and-neck with Los Angeles in the battle to be first in penalty-kill percentage. Crosby has only tallied 18 of his 73 points with the extra man, but that's enough to give me pause, especially at this salary.

WING

Jamie Benn, DAL at SAN ($25): Benn has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games. He's hot as is, and now he faces the Sharks. San Jose is going to finish last in GAA. The question with the Sharks, who have a 4.00 GAA, is if they manage to get that number down below that woeful mark before the season ends. That "4" is a real eyesore for a defense.

Dylan Guenther, ARI vs. CLM ($20): A top-10 pick in 2021, the Coyotes gave Guenther a taste of the NHL last season. He didn't get a full-time gig right away this year either, but eventually got called up and has been on a nice run playing on the wing of the second line. While Guenther has 22 points total on the season, he has 12 of those points over his last 16 games. San Jose will finish last in shots on net allowed per game and GAA, but Columbus is currently 31st on both fronts.

WINGS TO AVOID

Brad Marchand, BOS at FLA ($28): Marchand is no slouch offensively, with 62 points in 72 games, but he's not necessarily matchup proof like David Pastrnak. Visiting the Panthers is perhaps as tough of a matchup as you can find. Florida's 2.41 GAA is lowest in the NHL, and it ranks third in shots on net allowed per contest and has a top-10 penalty kill. You have so many options, so why risk shelling out for Marchand's salary?

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. PHI ($24): Kreider has over 30 goals for the third season in a row, but this year he's collected 13 of his goals and 10 of his assists on the power play. The Flyers have held opponents to 27.4 shots on goal per contest, second fewest in the NHL. That's not good for Kreider for starters. Then, Philly also has the third-ranked penalty kill for good measure.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL vs. MON ($19): Toews will have to really fire on all cylinders down the stretch to lock up his third straight season with at least 50 points, but 42 points in 71 games is still quite good for a defenseman. Facing the Canadiens on Tuesday could help Toews get there, though. Montreal has a 3.40 GAA and has allowed 33.0 shots on net per game.

Daniil Miromanov, CGY at CHI ($14): Miromanov didn't have a role for the Golden Knights, but he certainly has one for the Flames. He's averaged 21:35 per game in ice time, including 2:56 on the power play. The Russian has tallied three points, 20 shots on net, and 16 blocked shots in eight games. Meanwhile, Chicago has a 3.59 GAA, has allowed 32.3 shots on goal per contest, and has a bottom-10 penalty kill as well.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Shea Theodore, VGK at NAS ($21): As I noted, the Golden Knights are the sole team on the second day of a back-to-back Tuesday. That's a point against Theodore, even though he's been hot since returning from injury, but so is this matchup. Theodore has been in form, but Juuse Saros has been as well. The Finnish goalie has an 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage over his last 13 games.

Mike Matheson, MON at COL ($20): Matheson's power-play production has been key for him. He's tallied 24 of his 48 points with the extra man. That's a full 50 percent! The Avalanche have a top-10 penalty kill, and I noted that Georgiev has been much better at home for good measure.

