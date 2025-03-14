Daniil Miromanov News: Gets into lineup Friday

Miromanov played on the third pairing and went minus-1 with one shot on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Playing time has been hard to come by for Miromanov in recent weeks. Since the start of January, he's appeared in just nine of 28 contests, picking up a single assist with 10 blocked shots, seven hits, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He bumped Brayden Pachal from the lineup Friday, but Miromanov is not guaranteed to stay in for the Flames' upcoming four-game road trip that begins in Toronto on Monday. Given the volatility of his playing time, Miromanov is not a strong option for fantasy.