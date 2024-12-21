Darcy Kuemper News: Helps team get point

Kuemper made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators on Saturday.

The Kings were flat for the first two-and-a-half periods, and Kuemper kept things close until his teammates woke up. However, he got caught out of the crease in OT, and Nick Blankenburg had an easy open net to get the winner. Kuemper and David Rittich have started 16 games apiece, but Kuemper has played in six of the last seven contests. Kuemper's .911 save percentage is also significantly better than Rittich's .890, but they have similar GAAs, with Kuemper sitting at 2.40 and Rittich at 2.49. Los Angeles is a strong team, and both goalies will perform well when given the chance to play, but Kuemper should see the bulk of the starts now that he's healthy.