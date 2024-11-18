Darnell Nurse Injury: Won't play Monday

Nurse (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Canadiens on Monday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

At this point, Nurse should probably be considered a heavy doubt to face the Senators on Tuesday with the Oilers heading into a back-to-back. With the veteran blueliner sidelined and an injury keeping Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) out, the Oilers figure to roll with seven defensemen, which means both Josh Brown and Troy Stecher should see minutes over the next two games.