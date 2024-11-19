Fantasy Hockey
Darren Raddysh News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Raddysh picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Raddysh has delivered points (one goal, three assists) in three consecutive games, and he has five points, including four helpers, in 10 games this season. He's an inconsistent producer, but he did put up 33 points in 82 games in 2023-24. Raddysh has potential, but this surge could easily become a slide in very short order. And his category coverage is weak (six blocks, two hits, 12 shots). Use him in daily if you need to fill a seat, but don't over-invest.

Darren Raddysh
Tampa Bay Lightning
