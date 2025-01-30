David Perron News: Dishes helper

Perron registered a power-play assist, a minus-1 rating and three shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

Perron's helper on Ridley Greig's opening goal is the first point of the season for the 36-year-old who has missed a whopping 38 games due to various issues. Perron is expected to generate offense more consistently on a second line with Josh Norris and Drake Batherson, but fantasy managers will likely want to wait for him to get some more games under his feet to shake the rust off.