David Rittich News: Backstops comeback win

Rittich stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

The Stars scored twice in the first period, but Rittich shut the door after that, and the Kings got enough depth offense for a comeback win. This was his fifth win in his last nine outings (eight starts). Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed) returned from injured reserve in the backup role Wednesday, but Rittich has played well enough to hold onto a decent share of playing time. He's now 10-6-0 with a 2.45 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 17 appearances this season. The Kings' next game is Saturday at home versus the Wild.