Dawson Mercer headshot

Dawson Mercer News: Collects two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Mercer scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Mercer and Nico Hischier set each other up on the Devils' first two goals in the blowout win. Things are looking up for Mercer after his second multi-point effort in a row. The 23-year-old is up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 13 appearances this season. Mercer plays in all situations, including top-six minutes at even strength and a spot on the second power-play unit.

