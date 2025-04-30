Dawson Mercer News: Costly penalty in Game 5 loss
Mercer scored a goal, added six PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Mercer opened the scoring 3:46 into the game. However, the Hurricanes proved resilient and the contest went into double overtime, where the 23-year-old's double-minor for high-sticking Jesperi Kotkaniemi led to the end of the Devils' season. Mercer was relatively quiet in the postseason with two goals, a minus-6 rating, eight PIM, eight shots on net and 15 hits over five contests. The 23-year-old was limited to 36 points in 82 regular-season games, and while he's yet to miss an appearance in his career, his offense has trended in the wrong direction the last couple of years.
