Dawson Mercer News: Racks up two points in win

Mercer recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist during Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Mercer assisted on the Devils' first of three power-play goals early in the second period of Monday's matchup and recorded the team's final tally of the game in the third period, which also came with the man advantage. Although the 23-year-old helped to capitalize on the Devils' power-play opportunities Monday, he's gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the last nine games. Across 37 appearances this year, Mercer has logged eight goals, 10 assists, 26 blocked shots and 18 hits while averaging 18:03 of ice time.