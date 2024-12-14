Declan Chisholm News: Finds helper in win
Chisholm logged an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Chisholm has gone a bit quiet on offense with two points over his last 10 games, which is how long he's been in the lineup since he was last scratched. The 24-year-old has carved out a bottom-four role and also sees some power-play time on the second unit. For the season, he has a goal, six helpers, 30 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Chisholm's spot in the lineup should be fairly safe -- the Wild welcomed back Jonas Brodin (upper body) but will be without Jacob Middleton (hand) into the new year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now